Cal Fire: Glass Fire Containment Now Up to 97%

Glass Fire

By Bay City News

Firefighters watch as the edge of the fire creeps across a field.
SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images

The Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties has reached 97% containment as of Tuesday evening with little fire activity during the day, Cal Fire said in an update.

The number of personnel working the fire has been reduced to under 200.

About 1,200 structures remain threatened.

The fire has burned more than 67,000 acres and destroyed more than 600 single-family homes between the two counties since it broke out Sept. 27.

"As residents are allowed to return to their homes, please drive carefully as emergency personnel are still working throughout the fire area," Cal Fire said. "The demobilization of resources continues, resources are anticipated to be released based on the current fire and weather situation."

Crews expect to have the fire fully contained Oct. 20, Cal Fire said.

No one has been injured or killed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

