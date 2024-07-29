Creek Fire: Brush fire 25% contained

Crews continue to battle a brush fire that prompted evacuations in Sunol on Friday, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, dubbed the Creek Fire, has engulfed about 734 acres, according to officials.

According to Cal Fire, the fire, near Welch Creek Road and Calaveras Road, is 25% contained and structures remained threatened.

The department called in aircraft to help manage the blaze that started at 3:52 p.m. on Friday.

#CreekFire [update] Welch Creek Rd X Calaveras Rd in Sunol (Alameda County) is 734 acres & 25% contained. Firefighters continue to reinforce control lines.



Evacuations orders & road closures remain in place.



Unified command: @EBRPD & @AlamedaCoFirehttps://t.co/B03W8ul6s2 pic.twitter.com/Umw3i80iX4 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 29, 2024