california wildfires

Nonprofit helps medically challenged families through LA wildfires

In the midst of the Southern California wildfires, Chai Lifeline is stepping up to support medically challenged families with housing and material items

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The trauma of losing everything in a wildfire may be exponentially harder for families with medically challenged children.

This was the starting point for Chai Lifeline, a global nonprofit that provides outreach and support, offering families housing and material items along with crisis intervention.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Now, they're stepping in to help Southern California fire victims.

Randi Grossman, a director at Chai Lifeline, calls it an extremely challenging time for thousands of families.

"We're helping families who have had to relocate, we have families with children with serious lung diseases that have to get into clean air areas, families that have had to go into hotels because they needed to evacuate, but they need to be isolated because these are children undergoing chemotherapy," Grossman said.

You can get involved by donating to Chai Lifeline or volunteering yourself. Head to chailifeline.org for more information.

San Jose 20 hours ago

4-year-old's desire to help LA fire victims leads to massive donation collection

news Jan 16

California wildfire victims may receive a one-time $770 payment. Here's how to qualify

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

california wildfireswildfires
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us