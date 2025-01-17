Nonprofit helps medically challenged families through LA wildfires

The trauma of losing everything in a wildfire may be exponentially harder for families with medically challenged children.

This was the starting point for Chai Lifeline, a global nonprofit that provides outreach and support, offering families housing and material items along with crisis intervention.

Now, they're stepping in to help Southern California fire victims.

Randi Grossman, a director at Chai Lifeline, calls it an extremely challenging time for thousands of families.

"We're helping families who have had to relocate, we have families with children with serious lung diseases that have to get into clean air areas, families that have had to go into hotels because they needed to evacuate, but they need to be isolated because these are children undergoing chemotherapy," Grossman said.

You can get involved by donating to Chai Lifeline or volunteering yourself. Head to chailifeline.org for more information.