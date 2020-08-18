River Fire South of Salinas Still 10% Contained

River Fire

The River Fire has burned approximately 4,070 acres.

By Bay City News

A wildfire sparked by a lightning strike in Monterey County on Sunday is still only 10 percent contained and has burned an estimated 4,070 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze dubbed the River Fire was first reported shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday near River and Pine Canyon roads south of Salinas. It has destroyed six structures, damaged two others and is still threatening more than 1,500 others, Cal Fire officials said.

Evacuations have been ordered in the area of Pine Canyon Road, Parker Road, Laurel Lane and Trimble Hill Lane, and warnings have been issued for other nearby areas. An evacuation center was set up at Toro Park School, 22500 Portola Drive, Salinas. People affected by the fire can also call the American Red Cross 24-hour hotline at (866) 272-2237.

Four firefighters have reported minor injuries as a result of the fire, which isn't expected to be fully contained until Aug. 30, according to Cal Fire.

