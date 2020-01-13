California

CHP: Death of Man Found Hanging From Tree ‘Suspicious’

NBC Bay Area

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man whose body was found hanging from a tree near a highway in Northern California as suspicious.

The CHP North Sacramento said an anonymous 911 caller Saturday reported a dead man in the area of eastbound Interstate 80 between Citrus Heights and Roseville, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday.

CHP North Sacramento officials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Authorities arrived to that area and “located a deceased male in the trees, up the embankment, approximately 30 feet from the traffic lane,” the CHP said in a news release.

“The male subject, who has not been identified at this time, had a rope tied around his neck and was hanging from a tree branch,” it said.

The victim will be identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

No other details were released.

