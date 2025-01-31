Dog survives 200-foot plunge down waterfall near Lake Tahoe

A dog managed to survive a roughly 200-foot fall down a waterfall near Lake Tahoe last weekend, officials said Thursday.

The dog and its owner were up at Cascade Falls, near Emerald Bay, on Saturday morning when the pup slipped and fell to the bottom of the falls, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

After receiving the 911 call from the dog's owner, a team of emergency personnel rushed to the base of the falls. They eventually found the dog, who was being cared for by a good Samaritan who was ice climbing in the area.

The dog suffered injuries that "greatly hindered" its ability to move, so rescuers placed it in a harnessed backpack – designed for transporting animals – and hiked it out to safety, the sheriff's office said.

The dog was taken to a vet for treatment. The sheriff's office reported that, despite the injuries, the pup is "doing well."