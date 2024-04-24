At least 9 emaciated pelicans found around Monterey County

SPCA Monterey County reported having to rescue at least nine weak and emaciated pelicans around the county in the past two days, with more calls for help coming in Tuesday.

The calls have come from locations around Monterey, Moss Landing, Carmel and elsewhere, with the birds all found unable to fly and with poor blood test results, according to the SPCA, which says its Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center is caring for the birds.

The nonprofit did not say what might be causing distress to the pelicans but noted that similar rescues occurred in May 2022.

Anyone who sees a pelican in need of rescue can call the wildlife center at (831) 264-5427.