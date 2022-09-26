El Cajon

Ex-El Cajon Teacher Sentenced to 21 Years for Sex Assault of Students, Young Women

The assailant was a teacher at Christian High School, officials said

By City News Service

A former El Cajon religious school teacher who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting several young women and underage girls was sentenced Monday to more than 21 years in state prison.

Dustin Steven Sniff, 41, was arrested in 2019 and charged for sex crimes against six victims, two of whom were students at Christian High School, where Sniff was previously employed. San Diego Sheriff's Lt. Chad Boudreau said none of the crimes occurred on campus.

He also met other victims through a website called Model Mayhem, the lieutenant said.

The victims ranged in age from 16 to 22 when the crimes occurred, and the criminal complaint states that four victims were assaulted between 2007 and 2010, while crimes against the latter two victims occurred in late 2016 to early 2017.

NBC 7's Danica McAdam spoke to the teacher's neighbors who were shocked by the allegations.

At his sentencing hearing, Sniff said in a statement, "Many times in my life, I showed people the person I aspired to be, but in reality I wasn't. I also lied and manipulated people to get what I wanted."

Regarding the victims, he said "What I did was entirely my fault and I want to apologize to them and their families."

Superior Court Judge Daniel Lamborn sentenced Sniff on Monday morning to a stipulated prison term of 21 years and four months.

