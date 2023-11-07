What Farmers Insurance restructuring means for California customers

A major insurance company is making changes to California auto and home policies.

Farmers Insurance sent out letters to policy holders informing them of a change in coverage as it restructures its businesses.

About 78,000 auto insurance policies and 20,000 home insurance policies will be affected, the company says. But Farmers, like other insurance companies, also is limiting the number of new policies it is writing in high-fire-risk areas.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.