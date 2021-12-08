Father, Son Accused of Reckless Arson in Connection With Caldor Fire

Authorities have arrested a father and son accused of reckless arson in connection with the Caldor Fire, a massive wildfire that burned across the Sierra Nevada earlier this year, the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

The district attorney's office identified the father and son as David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32.

The Caldor Fire broke out Aug. 14 near the community of Grizzly Flats. It went on to burn 221,835 acres before being contained on Oct. 21, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze destroyed 1,003 structures, damaged another 81 and left five people hurt, according to Cal Fire.