Fire truck slams into Stockton home after collision that injured 2

A fire truck struck a residence following a collision in Stockton on Wednesday morning that left two people injured.
The Stockton Police Department said officers responded at 7:03 a.m. to West Lane and East Alpine Avenue on a report of a multi-vehicle collision that involved a fire engine.
At the scene, officers found several vehicles had been involved in a crash and the fire truck had hit a residence.
Police said one of the drivers, a man, was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.
Another occupant, also a man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic in the area was rerouted during the emergency response.
A cause for the crash was not immediately released.
