Fire truck slams into Stockton home after collision that injured 2

By Victoria Franco | Bay City News

A fire truck struck a residence following a collision in Stockton on Wednesday morning that left two people injured.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded at 7:03 a.m. to West Lane and East Alpine Avenue on a report of a multi-vehicle collision that involved a fire engine.

At the scene, officers found several vehicles had been involved in a crash and the fire truck had hit a residence.

Police said one of the drivers, a man, was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.

Another occupant, also a man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic in the area was rerouted during the emergency response.

A cause for the crash was not immediately released.

