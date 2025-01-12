Gov. Newsom talks wildfires response in Southern California

California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles Saturday as Mexican officials and firefighters arrived at Los Angeles International Airport to help out with the wildfires emergency.

Yomara Lopez, a reporter with our sister station Telemundo 48, spoke with Newsom as he talked about the emergency response and he responded to some of the criticism state officials received as well.

Fires in Los Angeles County continue to rage across the region, leading to thousands being displaced. The fire-related death toll has risen to 13. NBC Bay Area's team has the latest details.
