Gov. Newsom in Bay Area to Unveil Economic Recovery Plan

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday is set to unveil a comprehensive economic recovery plan as California continues to emerge out of the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom is scheduled to be in Alameda County for a 10 a.m. news conference to announce the economic package.

Last week, a state appellate court upheld Newsom's use of emergency powers to make far-reaching policies during the pandemic, rejecting a lower court finding that the Democratic governor had done too much unilaterally.

Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide lockdown order in March 2020 and followed up with numerous executive orders, including an eviction moratorium, suspending school deadlines and allowing people and businesses more time to pay taxes.

Newsom also has been the subject of a recall campaign by California Republicans who disagree with his handling of immigration and criminal justice reform issues as well as his response to the pandemic.

The recall campaign has enough signatures to make the November ballot, according to the California Secretary of State's office, but there are more steps in the process before it is certified.

Newsom is up for re-election in 2022.