$5 million lottery Scratchers win in small Central Coast town

A lucky lottery player in a small Central Coast town came away with a big $5 million win on a Scratchers ticket this month, according to the California Lottery.

Clyde Stokely, who told lottery officials he's been playing a wide variety of Scratchers games for a lot of years, hit the jackpot on a 100X Scratchers ticket he bought at the small general store in the town of Cambria in San Luis Obispo County, the lottery said.

The magic number for Stokely was 28.

"I was excited, of course. I had to look at it a bunch of times in my vehicle to make sure I wasn’t seeing 26 instead of 28," he told the California Lottery.

Even after his newfound wealth, Stokely said he may continue playing Scratchers.

The owner of the Cambria General Store received a $25,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket.

Meanwhile, the jackpots in multi-state draw games are on the rise again. With no winners in Tuesday night's Mega Millions draw, the estimated jackpot is up to $308 million for the next draw Friday.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's draw sits at an estimated $313 million.