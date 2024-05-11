Hayward

Retired park ranger Betty Reid Soskin receives honorary degree at Cal State East Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Retired park ranger Betty Reid Soskin was honored during a graduation ceremony at California State University, East Bay on Saturday.

During Cal State East Bay’s commencement ceremony, the university conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters to the 102-year-old, who has led a most remarkable life.

Soskin graduated from Oakland High School and worked as a file clerk during World War II at the Richmond shipyards. Afterwards, she became active in the Civil Rights movement.

But Soskin is perhaps best known for her work as a U.S. Park Ranger at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond.

Two years ago, she finally retired at the age of 100.

This article tagged under:

HaywardAlameda County
