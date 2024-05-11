Retired park ranger Betty Reid Soskin receives honorary degree at Cal State East Bay

Retired park ranger Betty Reid Soskin was honored during a graduation ceremony at California State University, East Bay on Saturday.

During Cal State East Bay’s commencement ceremony, the university conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters to the 102-year-old, who has led a most remarkable life.

Soskin graduated from Oakland High School and worked as a file clerk during World War II at the Richmond shipyards. Afterwards, she became active in the Civil Rights movement.

But Soskin is perhaps best known for her work as a U.S. Park Ranger at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond.

Two years ago, she finally retired at the age of 100.