A look back at previous major avalanches at Palisades Tahoe ski resort

A 66-year-old Bay Area man was killed and three others were hurt in an avalanche at Palisades Tahoe ski resort Wednesday morning.

This marks the latest major avalanche to roar down a mountain at the popular Lake Tahoe resort.

Here's a look back at previous ones.

2020 Alpine Meadows avalanche

In 2020, two skiers were caught in an avalanche at Alpine Meadows, the resort that is now part of Palisades Tahoe. One of the skiers died. The other survived but suffered severe injuries to his lower body.

The resort settled two related lawsuits claiming negligence.

2018 Palisades Tahoe avalanche

Five people were trapped in an avalanche at Palisades in 2018.

1982 Alpine Meadows avalanche

Seven people, including several employees, were killed in an avalanche at Alpine Meadows in March 1982. That avalanche made its way into the resort's parking lot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.