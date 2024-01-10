Search underway after avalanche at Palisades Tahoe

An avalanche was reported at Palisades Tahoe Wednesday morning, the ski resort said.
The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on the Palisades side. The resort posted on X that all lift operations at Palisades and Alpine are closed for the day.
Crews are at the scene performing a general search. It is unclear if anyone is missing and it is standard for a search to take place after an avalanche.
No additional information was immediately available.