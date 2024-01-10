California

Search underway after avalanche at Palisades Tahoe

Palisades Tahoe was formally known as Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

By NBC Bay Area staff

An avalanche was reported at Palisades Tahoe Wednesday morning, the ski resort said.

The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on the Palisades side. The resort posted on X that all lift operations at Palisades and Alpine are closed for the day.

Paul Selsky was in Tahoe hoping to ski Wednesday morning when he was told the mountain as shut down because of an avalanche.

Crews are at the scene performing a general search. It is unclear if anyone is missing and it is standard for a search to take place after an avalanche. 

No additional information was immediately available.

