Search underway after avalanche at Palisades Tahoe

An avalanche was reported at Palisades Tahoe Wednesday morning, the ski resort said.

The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on the Palisades side. The resort posted on X that all lift operations at Palisades and Alpine are closed for the day.

Paul Selsky was in Tahoe hoping to ski Wednesday morning when he was told the mountain as shut down because of an avalanche.

Crews are at the scene performing a general search. It is unclear if anyone is missing and it is standard for a search to take place after an avalanche.

No additional information was immediately available.

At approximately 9:30am today at Palisades Tahoe, an avalanche occurred on the Palisades side, specifically above the GS gully area of KT-22. Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time. Both sides of our mountain will be closed for the day. pic.twitter.com/SpvwoUAsn9 — Palisades Tahoe (@palisadestahoe) January 10, 2024