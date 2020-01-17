California

1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt in Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

In this March 2, 2017 aerial photo, record winter snowfall is seen in the mountains around Lake Tahoe, viewed from above the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, Nev. Winter recreationists at Lake Tahoe are lining up on opposite sides of Forest Service plans that would close some areas to snowmobiles while opening others currently off limits to motorized use. The Forest Service has extended its public comment period on the snow travel management plan through Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in an avalanche Friday at Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the avalanche happened near the Subway ski run, which is marked as a beginner area on the mountain.

Sheriff's deputies and search and rescue teams responded to the resort, according to the sheriff's office.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

