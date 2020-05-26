Massive Fire Burns Through Plastic Pallet Yard in Stockton

Fire crews in Stockton are battling a massive pallet fire at a warehouse yard that used to be home to the Del Monte plant, according to a report from KCRA-TV.

The fire, first reported just after 5 a.m., was burning in the area of Waterloo Road and East Harding Way in a plastic pallet yard, officials said. Video of the scene showed a wall of flames and thick plumes of black smoke rising above the area.

Fire officials were taking a defensive position against the flames as they grew larger and continued to spread at a rapid pace, KCRA reported.

No further details were immediately available.