Emergency Crews Search for Missing Diver in Monterey County

The US Coast Guard and other first responders continued a maritime search for a missing diver off of Fanshell Beach in Monterey County on Sunday, according to a Coast Guard spokesman.

The 27-year-old diver was reported missing by other divers who had been caught in a riptide off of the beach on Saturday afternoon. The three others were able to make it to shore but one remained missing at 3:50 p.m., according to a statement from the Coast Guard.

The search was ongoing as of 7:50 a.m. Sunday, with additional air units being activated later in the day, according to US Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West.

The diver is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, about 170 pounds, wearing a black wetsuit. Anyone in the area is encouraged to call the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco command center at (415)-399-3547.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Coast Guard Station Monterey alerted Sector San Francisco to the emergency, which in turn coordinated with regional partners.

Equipment activated in the search includes 65-foot dolphin helicopter aircrews, 47-foot motor lifeboat crews, a US Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter crew from Naval Air Station Lemoore, and rescue crews and equipment from Monterey County.