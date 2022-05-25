Newsom to Lay Out Emergency Efforts to Curb Gun Violence

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to detail emergency actions to protect people from gun violence in the wake of the deadly Texas elementary school shooting.

Newsom will be joined by Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon during the 1 p.m. news conference. You can watch the briefing in the video player above at that time.

An 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.

It was the deadliest school shooting since a gunman killed 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., almost a decade ago.