California

Newsom to Lay Out Emergency Efforts to Curb Gun Violence

By NBC Bay Area staff

Medianews Group/east Bay Times Via Getty Images | Medianews Group | Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to detail emergency actions to protect people from gun violence in the wake of the deadly Texas elementary school shooting.

Newsom will be joined by Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon during the 1 p.m. news conference. You can watch the briefing in the video player above at that time.

An 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.

It was the deadliest school shooting since a gunman killed 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., almost a decade ago.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

California 3 hours ago

California Moves Toward Allowing Lawsuits Over Illegal Guns

Texas 22 hours ago

Bay Area Lawmakers Condemn Texas School Shooting That Killed 19 Children, 2 Adults

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaGavin NewsomUvalde school shooting
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us