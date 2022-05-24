Bay Area Lawmakers Condemn Texas School Shooting That Killed 14 Students, 1 Teacher

Bay Area lawmakers and law enforcement agencies are reacting to the deadly shooting Tuesday at an elementary school in Texas, condemning the act of violence.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for “nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety,” saying the mass shooting was preventable.

14 children and a teacher dead.



Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it.



Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe.



This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice.



We need nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety NOW. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2022

“This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice,” Newsom said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

State Senator Scott Wiener shared similar sentiment, calling on Congress to take action.

14 more children have been murdered—their families & communities devastated—because of our nation’s refusal to stop the tidal wave of easy-to-get mass killing machines.



These mass murders aren’t inevitable. It doesn’t have to be this way. We need fewer guns. Congress must act. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) May 24, 2022

“These mass murders aren’t inevitable. It doesn’t have to be this way. We need fewer guns. Congress must act,” the state lawmaker said in a tweet.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department also tweeted in light of the violence.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein also issued a statement, referencing gun safety.

"I’m just speechless at the evil that is running rampant, and behind all of these acts is a firearm," the Democratic senator said. "After every shooting, I ask how many deaths is too many? And after every mass shooting, the news recedes as Republicans refuse to take any action to limit these deaths.

Another day, another mass shooting, and more silence from the gun lobby and Republicans who refuse to allow any gun safety reforms to occur. Reports that 14 elementary school students and a teacher have been murdered are beyond tragic. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) May 24, 2022

East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell also reacted to the mass shooting, referencing his own children.

"I wish I could look at my 3 small kids & promise I’ll always protect them," he said in a tweet.

I wish I could look at my 3 small kids & promise I’ll always protect them. That’d be a lie. America arms the most dangerous people to the teeth, leaving every child vulnerable to being shot in their class. This is not a policy defect. It is by GOP design.



RIP victims of #Uvalde — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 24, 2022

Fourteen children and a teacher were killed in Uvalde, Texas after a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said the 18-year-old shooter was shot and killed by police.

Local authorities say the children killed and injured were 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders.