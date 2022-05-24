Texas

Bay Area Lawmakers Condemn Texas School Shooting That Killed 14 Students, 1 Teacher

“This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said on social media.

By Kayla Galloway

Bay Area lawmakers and law enforcement agencies are reacting to the deadly shooting Tuesday at an elementary school in Texas, condemning the act of violence. 

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for “nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety,” saying the mass shooting was preventable. 

“This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice,” Newsom said.

State Senator Scott Wiener shared similar sentiment, calling on Congress to take action. 

“These mass murders aren’t inevitable. It doesn’t have to be this way. We need fewer guns. Congress must act,” the state lawmaker said in a tweet.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department also tweeted in light of the violence.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein also issued a statement, referencing gun safety.

"I’m just speechless at the evil that is running rampant, and behind all of these acts is a firearm," the Democratic senator said. "After every shooting, I ask how many deaths is too many? And after every mass shooting, the news recedes as Republicans refuse to take any action to limit these deaths.

East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell also reacted to the mass shooting, referencing his own children.

"I wish I could look at my 3 small kids & promise I’ll always protect them," he said in a tweet.

Fourteen children and a teacher were killed in Uvalde, Texas after a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said the 18-year-old shooter was shot and killed by police. 

Local authorities say the children killed and injured were 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders. 

