Passengers on Alaska Airlines door plug blowout flight speak out

Two passengers who were on the Alaska Airlines plane that had a door plug blow out midflight earlier this month spoke out Friday about their ordeal.

Joan and Gilbert Marin and their dog were two rows behind where the blowout happened on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Jan. 5.

Joan and Gilbert spoke out along with their lawyer, saying no lawsuit is planned at this time, but they said they're still living with anxiety, recounting how the plane shook and how they scrambled to put oxygen masks on each other and on their dog.

They also said they're angry at Alaska Airlines.

"They deemed the flight was not safe to fly over water, but it was OK to fly over land. Really?" Joan said. "Is that so you can pick up my body pieces over land but not over water? I mean, unsafe is unsafe."

The couple's lawyer said he wants Alaska Airlines and Boeing to "do the right thing."

The couple said they were offered $1,500 in compensation by the airline, but they said that's not nearly enough to cover their therapy bills.

Joan did say she has a flight to Hawaii scheduled on Alaska Airlines next week, and they both have flights to Mexico on Alaska next month as well. They still plan to take those flights.