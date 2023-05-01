State Reparations Draft Recommends $1.2M Payments for Black Californians

Economists advising California's reparations task force are recommending payments of up to $1.2 million for Black Californians.

This is separate from San Francisco's reparations task force.

These payment estimates are a rough estimate of what it would cost the state to compensate Black people for the state's history of slavery.

However, it’s a draft report, not a final recommendation.

Task force members are expected to vote on whether to adopt the draft report on Saturday in Oakland, before the panel prepares its final report for the legislature.