Hwy. 1 Closure in Santa Cruz County Will Extend Into Monday, Possibly Longer

Caltrans said Sunday night its full closure of northbound State Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will continue overnight and through daytime hours on Monday Jan. 2.

Depending on progress, the closure may extend beyond that time.

Officials said a crane has been deployed in the northbound lanes to remove debris which has accumulated against the bridge on highway 1 as it crosses the San Lorenzo River.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Crews are working to clear trees and other material to protect the integrity of the bridge and to increase capacity in the channel. They're also working in advance of atmospheric river conditions expected to bring rain and high winds later this week.

Travelers on northbound highway 1 are being directed off at Ocean St. and will take Water St. before returning to highway 1 via River St. Message and directional signs are in place to assist drivers.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at Caltrans_D5.