bay area storm

Hwy. 1 Closure in Santa Cruz County Will Extend Into Monday, Possibly Longer

By Bay City News

Caltrans said Sunday night its full closure of northbound State Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will continue overnight and through daytime hours on Monday Jan. 2.  

Depending on progress, the closure may extend beyond that time. 

Officials said a crane has been deployed in the northbound lanes to remove debris which has accumulated against the bridge on highway 1 as it crosses the San Lorenzo River. 

bay area storm 3 hours ago

Peninsula Residents Still Recovering From Storm Damage, Brace for More Rain

bay area storm 2 hours ago

Next Big Storm Expected to Hit the Bay Area Wednesday, Thursday

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Crews are working to clear trees and other material to protect the integrity of the bridge and to increase capacity in the channel. They're also working in advance of atmospheric river conditions expected to bring rain and high winds later this week. 

Travelers on northbound highway 1 are being directed off at Ocean St. and will take Water St. before returning to highway 1 via River St. Message and directional signs are in place to assist drivers.  

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at Caltrans_D5.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area stormCaliforniahighway 1
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us