Seasonal Allergies Could be Worse This Year Thanks to All the California Rain

Spring is roaring into the Bay Area and even though a little more rain is in the forecast, the trees, grasses, and flowers are blooming.

Allergy doctors say that season is well underway, and it could be worse than usual this year because of all the rain we’ve had.

Aileen Ajlouni was out enjoying the sun with her friends Wednesday, finally feeling up to it.

“I never used to have allergies but I think the weather has been so bad recently that I have a lot of respiratory stuff,” said Ajlouni.

She said these are the worst allergies she’s ever had. Her 3-year-old son is also having to take medication to get by.

“I have severe asthma, I have chronic sinusitis and because of that I’m just constantly sick. Constantly in a state of having a cold and it’s all allergy related,” she said.

“Our expectation is that it’s going to be a difficult spring for patients who are allergic to pollen,” said Dr. Robert Torrano of the Allergy and Asthma Associates of Northern California.

He said he’s seeing an uptick in patients calling in and that tree pollen is what’s affecting people right now.

“In a year like this where we’ve had a lot of rain, we might get significant pollen levels even into June or July,” said Torrano. “So it’s just going to be a tough year and we’re going to all have to be careful and take our medication.”

It’ll be particularly bad this weekend, according to the Allergy Asthma Network .

Much of the Bay Area is a 10 out of 10 in the allergy forecast.

New government research suggests pollen season is starting 20 days earlier, and lasts 10 days longer than usual.

There is 21% more pollen in the air than in 1990, largely fueled by the carbon dioxide from man-made climate change.

“You’re basically creating a hot house,” said Torrano. “Plants grow well in a hot house.”

To fight seasonal allergies, Torrano suggests over the counter allergy medication, saline nasal sprays, and eye drops.

And if you’ve been outside all day, change your clothes when you get home.

Ajlouni is doing it all – and so are most of her friends.

“No surprise because I’ve experienced so many people around me affected by it as well,” she said.