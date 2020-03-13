Iraq

Servicemen Killed in Iraq Attack Were Oklahoman, Californian

Two servicemen killed in an Iraqi rocket attack on a U.S. base in Iraq were an Oklahoman and a Californian, the U.S. Department of Defense said Friday.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Marshal Roberts, 28, of Owasso, and Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford, California, died in the Wednesday attack that also killed a British service member.

The U.S. has launched retaliatory airstrikes against militants in Iraq following the attack on Camp Taji.

California

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Workers at Pacific Grove Hotel on Leave Without Pay Due to Virus Quarantine

coronavirus 13 hours ago

California Emotional Support Line Available 24/7, Face-to-Face Meetings Canceled

The department said Roberts was a member of the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron of the Oklahoma Air National Guard and Covarrubias was assigned to 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas.

Roberts served “selflessly and with honor,” Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, Oklahoma's adjutant general, said in a statement.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe and Rep. Kevin Hern of Tulsa, where the Oklahoma squadron is based, issued statements of condolence, calling Roberts a hero.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IraqAir ForceU.S. Department of Defense
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us