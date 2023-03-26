At Least 2 Shot at Sikh Temple in Sacramento County: Sheriff

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Sikh temple in Sacramento County, officials said Sunday afternoon.

According to NBC affiliate KCRA, it happened during a large celebration at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society Temple.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told KCRA that at least two people were shot.

It's unclear what the condition of the victims is at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says two people were shot at a Sikh temple in the Sacramento area. This happened during a huge celebration here today. pic.twitter.com/JLvOT6oPUI — Lysée Mitri (@LyseeMitri) March 26, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.