Sacramento

At Least 2 Shot at Sikh Temple in Sacramento County: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

KCRA-TV

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Sikh temple in Sacramento County, officials said Sunday afternoon.

According to NBC affiliate KCRA, it happened during a large celebration at the Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society Temple.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told KCRA that at least two people were shot.

It's unclear what the condition of the victims is at this time.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Sacramento
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us