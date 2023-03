The amount of snow in the Sierra is causing problems in Lake Tahoe.

The snow is getting so heavy, it’s causing roofs to collapse.

A porch in North Lake Tahoe came down Monday and it didn’t just damage the outside.

It buckled one of the walls, destroyed two doors, and caused a mess in the kitchen.

Luckily, no one was hurt.