New state bill would ban parental notification when kids are outed at school

Lawmakers in Sacramento on Thursday were considering a bill that could ban schools from outing students to their parents.

If passed, Assembly Bill 1955 could prohibit schools in California from notifying parents if their student has come out at school or started identifying as transgender.

The authors of AB 1955 say they are trying to protect the privacy and safety of LBGTQ+ students. Opponents are furious and argue the bill would trample on the rights of moms and dads.

