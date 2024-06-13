California

New state bill would ban parental notification when kids are outed at school

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lawmakers in Sacramento on Thursday were considering a bill that could ban schools from outing students to their parents.

If passed, Assembly Bill 1955 could prohibit schools in California from notifying parents if their student has come out at school or started identifying as transgender.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The authors of AB 1955 say they are trying to protect the privacy and safety of LBGTQ+ students. Opponents are furious and argue the bill would trample on the rights of moms and dads.

Bob Redell has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaLGBTQ
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us