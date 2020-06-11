State Parks Reopen Some Campgrounds to Limited Access

Some California state park campgrounds have started reopening with modifications, including two in the Bay Area, according to the state parks department.

As of Wednesday, 28 state park units have limited campground availability until June 21. Visitors with reservations for June 22 or later will be notified via email if their reservation must be canceled in compliance with local health orders (SP=state park; SB=state beach; SRA=state recreation area):

Bolsa Chica SB

Chino Hills SP

Colusa-Sacramento River SRA

Crystal Cove SP Moro Campground

Cuyamaca Rancho SP

Big Basin Redwoods SP (Little Basin Campgrounds)

D.L. Bliss SP

Doheny SB

Donner Memorial SP

El Capitan SB

Folsom Lake SRA

Grover Hot Springs SP

Half Moon Bay SB

Lake Perris SRA

Leo Carrillo SP

Malakoff Diggins SHP

Mt. San Jacinto SP

Palomar Mountain SP

Point Mugu SP

Refugio SB

Salton Sea SRA

San Clemente SB (Holidays Vintage Trailers)

San Elijo SB

San Onofre SB

Silver Strand SB

Silverwood Lake SRA

South Carlsbad SB

Sugar Pine Point SP

Park operations have been modified to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure, and modifications at each park may vary, officials said. Check the webpage of a local outdoor destination for new guidelines and parking availability.