State Parks Reopen Some Campgrounds to Limited Access

Some California state park campgrounds have started reopening with modifications, including two in the Bay Area, according to the state parks department.
As of Wednesday, 28 state park units have limited campground availability until June 21. Visitors with reservations for June 22 or later will be notified via email if their reservation must be canceled in compliance with local health orders (SP=state park; SB=state beach; SRA=state recreation area):
- Bolsa Chica SB
- Chino Hills SP
- Colusa-Sacramento River SRA
- Crystal Cove SP Moro Campground
- Cuyamaca Rancho SP
- Big Basin Redwoods SP (Little Basin Campgrounds)
- D.L. Bliss SP
- Doheny SB
- Donner Memorial SP
- El Capitan SB
- Folsom Lake SRA
- Grover Hot Springs SP
- Half Moon Bay SB
- Lake Perris SRA
- Leo Carrillo SP
- Malakoff Diggins SHP
- Mt. San Jacinto SP
- Palomar Mountain SP
- Point Mugu SP
- Refugio SB
- Salton Sea SRA
- San Clemente SB (Holidays Vintage Trailers)
- San Elijo SB
- San Onofre SB
- Silver Strand SB
- Silverwood Lake SRA
- South Carlsbad SB
- Sugar Pine Point SP
Park operations have been modified to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure, and modifications at each park may vary, officials said. Check the webpage of a local outdoor destination for new guidelines and parking availability.