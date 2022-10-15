Stockton serial killer

Arrest Made in Stockton Serial Killer Case: Officials

The suspect was arrested early Saturday morning and police believe he was on "a mission to kill"

By NBC Bay Area staff

Officials confirmed in a press conference Saturday that an arrest has been made in the Stockton serial killer case.

Stockton's City Manager said the investigation is ongoing, and assured the killings took place in Stockton and one in Oakland.

The city's police chief said the suspect was arrested Saturday morning after being stopped at 2 a.m. Police believe the suspect was on "a mission to kill."

Officials said tips to Crime Stoppers helped in the arrest. In addition, city leaders have been in touch with the victims' families and believe they will have a "successful prosecution."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Watch the live press conference above.

