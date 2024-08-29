22 suspects charged in $1 million worth of California marijuana dispensary thefts

Nearly two dozen suspects tied to Oakland gangs have been charged in a number of burglaries targeting marijuana dispensaries across the state to the tune of more than $1 million in cannabis merchandise, authorities said Thursday.

In an operation dubbed Sticky Fingers, California Attorney General Rob Bonta along with law enforcement leaders from Oakland and Santa Cruz County announced the charges against 22 suspects who they say combined to steal more than $1 million worth of cannabis products from dispensaries in Northern California counties.

The suspects broke into dispensaries overnight and stole gummies, edibles and a thousand pounds of plants, authorities said, adding that the items were then sold mostly through social media.

The 22 suspects combined have been charged with 32 felonies related to 15 incidents in the counties of Fresno, Kern, Merced, Monterey, San Diego, San Luis Obisbo, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma, authorities said.

Half the incidents took place in Santa Cruz County, and that's where the suspects will be prosecuted, authorities said.

Most, if not all, the suspects were members of gangs in Oakland, they said.

Bonta, during a news conference Thursday, also addressed the state's crackdown on organized retail crime in general.

"Customers deserve to walk into a store without needing to worry or keep an eye on emergency exits," he said. "Workers deserve to clock in and out of their shifts safely, knowing they’ll be safe. And business owners deserve to lock up their stores after a day of hard work without worrying that their products, while they are sleeping for the next day of work, won’t be stolen and resold overnight."

A couple of weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state's organized retail crime task force had arrested more than 167 people in July, more than double the number from June. Since January, the task force has recovered more than $7 million in stolen goods, the governor's office said.