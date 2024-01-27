Volunteers sought to test poultry health app

The backyard chicken trend that's popped up in all sorts of urban neighborhoods now has its own app.

The University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine developed the app to offer tips for raising healthy chickens — and will pay poultry owners to test its usefulness.

Participants must be backyard chicken owners at least 13 years old or game fowl breeders over age 18. They'll need Apple or Android phones or tablets to use the app.

The UC Community Chicken app has six educational modules with short videos on health assessment, nutrition, vaccination, biosecurity, bird behavior and husbandry.

It includes chat and feedback buttons so participants can communicate with the UC experts and other poultry owners.

Participants who complete the study will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. People interested in registering can do so online.

The UC Community Chicken app will be available to the public after the study is complete. For more information about the study, contact Maurice Pitesky at drcluck@ucdavis.edu.