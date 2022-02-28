Chula Vista

Woman Arguing With Aunt Over Housework Choked Her to Death: Chula Vista Police

52-year-old Chula Vista woman was killed by her 32-year-old niece, investigators believe

By Eric S. Page

Chula Vista police car
NBC 7

A woman was behind bars Monday on suspicion of killing her aunt during an argument over housework at the victim's South Bay home, authorities reported.

Patrol officers conducting a welfare check on 52-year-old Leticia Hernandez, whose family had been unable to contact her for more than 24 hours, found her dead underneath a pile of clothing in her bedroom in the 100 block of East Prospect Street in Chula Vista shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Detectives determined that Hernandez had been choked after getting into a dispute with her 32-year-old niece, Elizabeth Maria Memea, 32, over cleaning the home, which is in a neighborhood of single-story ranches near Castle Park High School, Lt. Dan Peak said.

"During the argument, Memea … attacked Hernandez by choking and eventually killing her," the lieutenant alleged.

Memea was booked into Las Colinas women's jail in Santee, where she was being held without bail pending arraignment, which is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Chula Vista
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us