Zillow Named This Northern California Resort Town the Most Popular Place of 2021

A beloved Northern California resort town has been named Zillow's most popular place of 2021.

South Lake Tahoe, revered my many for its natural beauty and proximity to year-round recreational activities, was a popular spot for people looking to escape city life.

"The most popular places on Zillow reflect a couple of trends we’ve been seeing throughout the pandemic," Zillow’s home trends expert Amanda Pendleton said in a statement. "People have turned to Zillow to escape and dream of the possibilities a move could bring. Meanwhile, those who can now work remotely, at least occasionally, are exploring new opportunities in areas that offer relative affordability and year-round outdoor living."

Zillow examined a range of factors, including page views per listing and year-over-year growth in home values, when putting together its list.

The company said the high number of page views for South Lake Tahoe listings propelled the city to the top spot on its most popular list.

Check out Zillow's complete list of most popular places below: