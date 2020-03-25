coronavirus

12 SF Public Works Employees Quarantined After Temp Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Mandela Linder and Bigad Shaban

A lab technician holding a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient that has tested positive with the COVID-19 coronavirus at Amphia Hospital
Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twelve employees with San Francisco Public Works have been sent home to remain under quarantine after a temporary employee tested positive for coronavirus, Public Works officials confirmed Wednesday.

In a letter sent out to employees, the agency said that the employees sent home were with the city’s Bureau of Urban Forestry (BUF), and that the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

According to a spokesperson with the agency, BUF employees “plant and maintain street trees, maintain and protect medians and other open space, and support the greening efforts of residents through the issuance of permits to plant trees, outreach and code enforcement.”

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Price Gouging Crackdown: State AGs Give Notice to Online Retailers

coronavirus 5 hours ago

SF Mayor Renews Plea for State, Federal Help Amid Anticipated COVID-19 Surge

Officials also confirmed that two Bureau of Street Environmental Services employees had “incidental” contact with the person who tested positive, but those people are not considered high risk.

Agency officials said that the last time the employee was on premises was March 14. The area will be cleaned and sanitized.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19san francisco public works
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us