12 SF Public Works Employees Quarantined After Temp Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

Twelve employees with San Francisco Public Works have been sent home to remain under quarantine after a temporary employee tested positive for coronavirus, Public Works officials confirmed Wednesday.

In a letter sent out to employees, the agency said that the employees sent home were with the city’s Bureau of Urban Forestry (BUF), and that the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

According to a spokesperson with the agency, BUF employees “plant and maintain street trees, maintain and protect medians and other open space, and support the greening efforts of residents through the issuance of permits to plant trees, outreach and code enforcement.”

Officials also confirmed that two Bureau of Street Environmental Services employees had “incidental” contact with the person who tested positive, but those people are not considered high risk.

Agency officials said that the last time the employee was on premises was March 14. The area will be cleaned and sanitized.