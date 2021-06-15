Bay Area Leaders React to California Reopening

June 15 marks the official reopening of the state of California after a year of being under coronavirus-related restrictions.

Reopening will look different for various companies and different counties across the Bay Area. People will still need to wear their masks at some establishments and when riding public transit.

Despite the guidelines mentioned above, most businesses including restaurants, malls, hotels and bars are fully reopen and Bay Area leaders are looking forward to seeing their cities lively once again.

Below is a look at cities' mayors and other public figures reacting to reopening day:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed thanked frontline workers and small businesses, and also thanked residents who decided to get vaccinated.

Today is the day that San Francisco is fully reopen!



To everyone who did their part to keep each other safe, the frontline workers who stepped up and answered the call, the small businesses who sacrificed, and the 80% of residents who got vaccinated—THANK YOU! https://t.co/704XN3LVlc — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 15, 2021

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf acknowledged the many lives lost to the virus and highlighted the racial inequities the virus surfaced over the last year.

Thanks to you, today Oakland reopens with joy + reflection. We lost too many loved ones + suffered tremendous losses last year. We also showed resilience and created new ways of taking care of each other – and moving toward a more just community. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) June 15, 2021

The pandemic elevated the vast racial, health, and wealth disparities among us. Along with local community health orgs, our Racial Disparities Task Force ensured testing + vaccination sites opened in our most underserved neighborhoods. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) June 15, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to remind the public of how many vaccines the state has administered and noted "no more masks" will be needed for vaccinated people.