Bay Area Leaders React to California Reopening

By NBC Bay Area staff

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (left), Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf (middle), San Francisco Mayor London Breed (right)
June 15 marks the official reopening of the state of California after a year of being under coronavirus-related restrictions.

Reopening will look different for various companies and different counties across the Bay Area. People will still need to wear their masks at some establishments and when riding public transit.

Despite the guidelines mentioned above, most businesses including restaurants, malls, hotels and bars are fully reopen and Bay Area leaders are looking forward to seeing their cities lively once again.

Below is a look at cities' mayors and other public figures reacting to reopening day:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed thanked frontline workers and small businesses, and also thanked residents who decided to get vaccinated.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf acknowledged the many lives lost to the virus and highlighted the racial inequities the virus surfaced over the last year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to remind the public of how many vaccines the state has administered and noted "no more masks" will be needed for vaccinated people.

