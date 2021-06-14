Here's Where You Still Need to Wear a Mask in California After June 15

Can you ditch your mask once California reopens on June 15?

Let's break down the rules.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Once the state reopens fully vaccinated people can take off their masks indoors in most places, including stores restaurants and other businesses.

Unvaccinated people have to keep wearing mask indoors.

But there are a few places where everyone will have to keep their masks on, even those fully vaccinated. Those places include:

Public transportation, which includes planes, buses, Muni and BART

Health care facilities like hospitals or nursing homes

Schools

The update is part of California aligning with CDC's masking guidance as part of its reopening.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the face coverings. However, the California mask mandate won't change until the state officially reopens on June 15, 2021. We show you when you'll need to mask up in the Bay Area and California until then. If you're fully vaccinated, check out how the mask guidelines change for you after California reopens on June 15.