Here's Where You Still Need to Wear a Mask in California After June 15

Can you ditch your mask once California reopens on June 15?
Let's break down the rules.
Once the state reopens fully vaccinated people can take off their masks indoors in most places, including stores restaurants and other businesses.
Unvaccinated people have to keep wearing mask indoors.
But there are a few places where everyone will have to keep their masks on, even those fully vaccinated. Those places include:
- Public transportation, which includes planes, buses, Muni and BART
- Health care facilities like hospitals or nursing homes
- Schools
The update is part of California aligning with CDC's masking guidance as part of its reopening.