What Will the Bay Area Look Like When California Reopens on June 15?

Bay Area residents and businesses are preparing for California's plan to fully reopen its economy and move past the coronavirus pandemic. But there are questions surrounding how local officials will implement the state's new guidance. Each county will have final say on the June 15 reopening and we're working to get details from local officials.
NBC Bay Area has reached out to each county to get updates on their post-pandemic plan once California moves beyond its Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Bookmark this page as we will be updating it with new information we receive from Bay Area health officials.
Alameda County
Alameda County Public Health Department says the county is fully aligned with the state's reopening plan, recommendations for fully vaccinated people, and mask guidance. The health department encourages residents to review California State Blueprint for a Safer Economy for the latest on industry-specific guidance.
In Berkeley, which has its own health department, officials said the city has been aligning with the state and have no plans to impose any more stringent local requirements at this time.
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa Health Services, the county's public health system, said it plans to align with the state and not have any additional local restrictions.
Marin County
The county said it will align with the state and plans to rescind its legal health orders. The only health order the county plans to keep requires any COVID-19 positive people to quarantine.
Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis in a June 2 video update said the county will join the state in fully reopening, adding on June 15 all sectors can be fully reopen without capacity limits indoors or outdoors.
"In Marin, we don't intend to place any regulations that are more restrictive than what is allowed by the state," Willis said.
Willis explains in the video below why he feels the county is ready to make the leap into fully reopening.
Napa County
The county said it will align with the state's reopening guidance, including the lifting of the local mask mandate.
Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio in her latest COVID-19 updates to the Board of Supervisors focused on the state's plan for June 15 reopening and how the county is moving toward reaching yellow tier status.
San Mateo County
The county moved into yellow tier in May and is fully aligned with the state's industry guidance for operations and activities.
San Mateo County also recently aligned its face mask guidelines with the state.
San Francisco
San Francisco is currently in the yellow tier and is aligned with the state's reopening guidelines. The San Francisco Department of Public Health said it has been reviewing the updated guidelines from the state and plans to provide an update before June 15 on how it will proceed.
Santa Clara County
The county is currently in the yellow tier and we're waiting to hear back on its plans for once the state reopens on June 15.
Solano County
The county said it will follow the state's guidance regarding the Beyond the Blueprint plan.
Sonoma County
The county said it will align with the state's reopening guidelines.
