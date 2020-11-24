Bay Area Shoppers Out and About Despite Health Warnings

It’s only Tuesday but some Bay Area shoppers are already acting like it’s Black Friday despite all the COVID-19 warnings and restrictions.

The parking lots at the San Francisco Premium Outlets in Livermore were packed Tuesday and many stores had long lines and wait times.

“The deals were great … but didn’t buy because we couldn’t get in,” said shoppers Melissa and Jeff Klein.

One thing the Kleins didn’t want to catch was the coronavirus. They’ve heard the warnings about large crowds.

“We walked outside and decided we shouldn’t be inside,” they said. “We thought we shouldn’t be here in the crowds … some wearing no masks, no enforcement, some with masks below nose which is like no mask at all as you know?”

So, after buying some Crocs, the Kleins took off.

The outlets did not allow NBC Bay Area on the property but issued a statement saying early holiday savings have begun and it is following all CDC guidelines as well as direction from the state and local governments.

At the Stoneridge mall, there was a much quieter scene. The mall website shows Black Friday hours start at 6 a.m.

Retail stores in purple tier counties are required to keep maximum capacity to 25%. Shoppers around the Bay Area are to decide whether all the deals are worth the risk in-person.

The mall is also offering online shopping and curbside pickup.