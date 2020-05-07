Community Spread of Coronavirus in California Started in Nail Salon: Governor

When asked Thursday about why nail salons and hair salons aren't included in Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed matter-of-factly that community spread of the virus in California started in a nail salon.

"This whole thing started in the state of California, the community spread, at a nail salon," he said. "Let me just remind everyone of that. I'm very worried about that."

The governor's statement has left many salon owners worried about the impact on their entire industry.

"The bills don't stop coming," said Linda Do, who owns Blossom Nail Salon in Campbell. "We've got rent to pay. It's very stressful."

Do thinks the governor's message could hit smaller, lesser-known salons, but believes Blossom Nail Salon will be fine.