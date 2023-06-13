New study links severe COVID symptoms with sensory loss

A new study by the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Center shows a link between severe COVID symptoms and long-term sensory loss.

The more severe your symptoms, the more likely you are to lose your smell and taste, and the less likely you are to ever regain them.

A doctor involved in the study says long-term loss of senses can lead to depression and nutritional deficiency.

There is currently no cure for sensory loss.

“Not a whole lot that can be done, although some data are emerging that smell retraining can be very helpful,” said Dr. Neil Bhattacharyya.

Sensory retraining is a series of exercises that can help reset how your brain interprets your senses.

The treatment doesn't always work, but doctors say they're ramping up research to find a cure.