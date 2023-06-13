COVID

New study links severe COVID symptoms with sensory loss

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new study by the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Center shows a link between severe COVID symptoms and long-term sensory loss.

The more severe your symptoms, the more likely you are to lose your smell and taste, and the less likely you are to ever regain them. 

A doctor involved in the study says long-term loss of senses can lead to depression and nutritional deficiency.

There is currently no cure for sensory loss. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

coronavirus May 12

Lasting Effects From COVID-19 on Child Development

COVID-19 May 17

What the Future Looks Like Living With COVID-19

“Not a whole lot that can be done, although some data are emerging that smell retraining can be very helpful,” said Dr. Neil Bhattacharyya.

Sensory retraining is a series of exercises that can help reset how your brain interprets your senses.

The treatment doesn't always work, but doctors say they're ramping up research to find a cure.

This article tagged under:

COVIDcoronavirus
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us