San Francisco

Cruise Ship Docks in San Francisco After Multiple COVID-19 Cases

The Ruby Princess was supposed to leave Sunday afternoon for a 15-day cruise to Hawaii.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A cruise ship is back in San Francisco after some guests and crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The incident happened on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which returned to San Francisco Sunday morning, following a 15-day Panama Canal cruise.

The exact number of cases is not being released, but there were multiple cases reported amongst passengers and the crew.

The cruise line said 100% of the ship's crew has been vaccinated.

All of the cases were either asymptomatic or involved minor symptoms.

The Ruby Princess was supposed to leave Sunday afternoon for a 15-day cruise to Hawaii but it’s still docked at the Port of San Francisco.

This article tagged under:

San Franciscocoronaviruscruise ship
