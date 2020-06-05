Hair Salons, Indoor Dining to Open in Sonoma County Saturday

Sonoma County will continue its reopening process Saturday with restaurants, hair salons and wineries allowed to welcome customers indoors.

The lifting of restrictions don’t come without heath modifications, though. Restaurants and tasting rooms will be required to keep tables spaced six feet apart and customers will be required to wear masks. Servers will need to have their temperature taken on-site, and if it’s too high they’ll be sent home.

Hair salons and barber shops can open but no other personal beauty services like facials or waxing will be allowed. Stylists will have to screen customers and be ready to turn them away if they present symptoms.

Nail salons, tattoo parlors and gyms will remain closed.

Antibody testing also starts Saturday. The county hopes to conduct about 110 tests per day to start with a goal of 3,500 tests completed in the next month.