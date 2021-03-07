Hayward Church Hosts Vaccination Clinic to Expand Access to Black Community

Word quickly spread on Sunday, when Glad Tidings International Church of God in Christ in Hayward was offering vaccinations by appointment or in-person walk up.

The pop-up clinic was part of an effort to help vaccinate the Black community in the Bay Area.

Mohammed Khan and his family were on their way to enjoy the weekend at a mall, but changed plans when they saw the lines and realized vaccinations were available.

“Excited, the whole family is getting vaccinated,” he said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The line at the clinic got longer throughout the day.

Church officials said they are vaccinating around 1,400 people as they want to make the temporary site more permanent.

Church leaders have been working with state and county officials, as well as FEMA to make vaccinations more accessible and to restore the Black community’s trust in getting vaccinated.

76-year-old Hayward resident Robert Moore came to get his shot. He is hoping clinics like this one can change the attitude his community has about vaccines.

“Hopefully, I can be an example for others, particularly African-Americans, to get the shot,” he said. “No one should be afraid to get this shot they should protect themselves.”

The State of California recently unveiled a vaccine plan that will prioritize low income communities of color, making leaders at Glad Tidings even more hopeful their vaccinations won’t be the last.