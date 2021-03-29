Hopeful Santa Clara County Leaders Unveil Mobile Vaccination Unit

Another mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit was unveiled in Santa Clara County Monday as an effort to vaccinate everyone who needs it. However, a critical shortage of supply is still a problem in the South Bay.

County leaders hope the supply shortage is fixed so they are able to use the new infrastructure in place and vaccinate everyone in Santa Clara County by summer 2021.

The recently unveiled mobile vaccination unit was donated by Bloom Energy - a green energy company based in San Jose - and is targeted to serve those who can't leave their homes; the elderly, disabled and other residents in underserved areas.

“We cant afford to miss anybody who wants to be vaccinated," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. "Mobile units like this are going to make sure that everyone in our community gets across the finish line."

The question at hand remains how fast can the county put the new clinic to use, if there are currently no first appointments available to anyone.

“The vaccine quantities are not up to what we are able to provide to everyone who is eligible," said Dr. Marty Fensterscheib. He also said Santa Clara County only received 58,000 doses for this week. “That is a slight decrease of what we got last week. It does not take into account, however, what Kaiser is receiving."

By contrast, other community clinics in the area are getting steady supply of 2,000 doses per week because their supply comes directly from the federal government.

Santa Clara County is expecting more vaccination doses shipments in the coming weeks and await the increase as people 50 years and older become eligible for the vaccine Thursday.