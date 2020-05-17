free lunch

List: Where to Find Food Distribution Centers in the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NurPhoto/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on thousands of families and students across the Bay Area who relayed on school lunches to have at least a meal a day.

Several organizations have taken action and organized food distribution centers in each Bay Area county to help those families.

Here's a list of where you can find a food distribution center near you:

Local

Specialty's Cafe & Bakery 4 hours ago

Specialty’s Cafe & Bakery Closing Due to COVID-19

PPP loan 6 hours ago

Corporate Landlord Veritas Promises to Repay Small-Business Loan

Alameda County

HAYWARD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

When: Monday through Friday 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

  • Cherryland Elementary
  • Treeview Elementary
  • Fairview Elementary
  • Tyrrell Elementary
  • Longwood Elementary
  • Hayward High School
  • Park Elementary
  • Chavez Middle School
  • Schafer Park Elementary
  • Mt. Eden High School

For more information, click here.

OAKLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

When: Mondays and Thursdays 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

  • Sankofa Elementary
  • West Oakland Middle School
  • Hoover Elementary
  • Oakland High School
  • Garfield Elementary
  • Bret Harte Middle School
  • Life Academy/United for Success
  • Coliseum College Preparatory Academy
  • Madison Park Upper
  • Fremont High School
  • Castlemont High School
  • Elmhurst United Middle School

For more information, click here.

San Mateo County

JEFFERSON UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

  • Jefferson High School
  • Terra Nova High School
  • Westmoor High School

For more information, click here.

BAYSHORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: 155 Oriente St., Daly City

EAST SIDE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

When: Monday through Friday 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

  • Andrew Hill
  • Evergreen Valley
  • Independence
  • James Lick
  • Mt. Pleasant
  • Oak Grove
  • Silver Creek
  • William C. Overfelt

For more information, click here.

Santa Clara County

CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF SANTA CLARA COUNTY

When: Weekly from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

  • St. John Vianney Catholic Church
  • Saint Lucy Parish
  • Our Lady of Peace Church and Shrine
  • Our Lady of Refuge Parish - Diocese of San Jose
  • Diocese of San Jose
  • Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
  • St. Martin of Tours Parish - San Jose
  • Santa Teresa Church
  • Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

For more information, click here.

San Francisco

SF - MARIN FOOD BANK

When: Depends on location. For more information, click here.

  • Bayview Opera House (San Francisco)
  • MLK Middle School (San Francisco)
  • SF Ballet (San Francisco)
  • Bessie Carmichael Elementary (San Francisco)
  • Cornerstone Church (San Francisco)
  • Francisco Middle School (San Francisco)
  • Gordon J. Lau Elementary (San Francisco)
  • Cesar Chavez Elementary (San Francisco)
  • Mission High School (San Francisco)
  • Roosevelt Middle School (San Francisco)
  • Cow Palace (San Francisco)
  • Giannini Middle School (San Francisco)
  • Oracle Parking Lot Drive-Through Pantry (San Francisco)
  • James Denman Middle School (San Francisco)
  • Kezar Stadium (San Francisco)
  • Rosa Parks Elementary (San Francisco)
  • Stonestown YMCA (San Francisco)
  • Lincoln High School (San Francisco)
  • Minnie & Lovie Ward Rec Center (San Francisco)
  • Marin Child Care Council (Marin)
  • Bayside MLK (Marin)
  • San Geronimo Valley Community Center (Marin)
  • Tamalpais High School (Marin)
  • Kerner Drive-Through Pantry (Marin)

Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA CITY SCHOOLS

When: Mondays and Wednesdays 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

  • Brook Hill Elementary
  • Burbank Elementary
  • Cook Middle School
  • Elsie Allen High School
  • Lewis Education Center
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • Monroe Elementary
  • Piner High School
  • Santa Rosa Middle School

For more information, click here.

Napa County

COMMUNITY ACTION OF NAPA

When: Depends on location. For more information, click here.

  • Hope Christian Center
  • Holy Family Catholic Church
  • Napa County Health & Human Services
  • OLE Health
  • Napa Spanish SDA Church
  • Covenant Presbyterian Church
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
  • St. Helena Seventh Day Adventist Church

This article tagged under:

free lunchfree foodfood distribution
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us