List: Where to Find Food Distribution Centers in the Bay Area

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on thousands of families and students across the Bay Area who relayed on school lunches to have at least a meal a day.
Several organizations have taken action and organized food distribution centers in each Bay Area county to help those families.
Here's a list of where you can find a food distribution center near you:
Alameda County
HAYWARD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
When: Monday through Friday 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Cherryland Elementary
- Treeview Elementary
- Fairview Elementary
- Tyrrell Elementary
- Longwood Elementary
- Hayward High School
- Park Elementary
- Chavez Middle School
- Schafer Park Elementary
- Mt. Eden High School
For more information, click here.
OAKLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
When: Mondays and Thursdays 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Sankofa Elementary
- West Oakland Middle School
- Hoover Elementary
- Oakland High School
- Garfield Elementary
- Bret Harte Middle School
- Life Academy/United for Success
- Coliseum College Preparatory Academy
- Madison Park Upper
- Fremont High School
- Castlemont High School
- Elmhurst United Middle School
For more information, click here.
San Mateo County
JEFFERSON UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Jefferson High School
- Terra Nova High School
- Westmoor High School
For more information, click here.
BAYSHORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: 155 Oriente St., Daly City
EAST SIDE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT
When: Monday through Friday 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
- Andrew Hill
- Evergreen Valley
- Independence
- James Lick
- Mt. Pleasant
- Oak Grove
- Silver Creek
- William C. Overfelt
For more information, click here.
Santa Clara County
CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF SANTA CLARA COUNTY
When: Weekly from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- St. John Vianney Catholic Church
- Saint Lucy Parish
- Our Lady of Peace Church and Shrine
- Our Lady of Refuge Parish - Diocese of San Jose
- Diocese of San Jose
- Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
- St. Martin of Tours Parish - San Jose
- Santa Teresa Church
- Second Harvest of Silicon Valley
For more information, click here.
San Francisco
SF - MARIN FOOD BANK
When: Depends on location. For more information, click here.
- Bayview Opera House (San Francisco)
- MLK Middle School (San Francisco)
- SF Ballet (San Francisco)
- Bessie Carmichael Elementary (San Francisco)
- Cornerstone Church (San Francisco)
- Francisco Middle School (San Francisco)
- Gordon J. Lau Elementary (San Francisco)
- Cesar Chavez Elementary (San Francisco)
- Mission High School (San Francisco)
- Roosevelt Middle School (San Francisco)
- Cow Palace (San Francisco)
- Giannini Middle School (San Francisco)
- Oracle Parking Lot Drive-Through Pantry (San Francisco)
- James Denman Middle School (San Francisco)
- Kezar Stadium (San Francisco)
- Rosa Parks Elementary (San Francisco)
- Stonestown YMCA (San Francisco)
- Lincoln High School (San Francisco)
- Minnie & Lovie Ward Rec Center (San Francisco)
- Marin Child Care Council (Marin)
- Bayside MLK (Marin)
- San Geronimo Valley Community Center (Marin)
- Tamalpais High School (Marin)
- Kerner Drive-Through Pantry (Marin)
Sonoma County
SANTA ROSA CITY SCHOOLS
When: Mondays and Wednesdays 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Brook Hill Elementary
- Burbank Elementary
- Cook Middle School
- Elsie Allen High School
- Lewis Education Center
- Lincoln Elementary
- Monroe Elementary
- Piner High School
- Santa Rosa Middle School
For more information, click here.
Napa County
COMMUNITY ACTION OF NAPA
When: Depends on location. For more information, click here.
- Hope Christian Center
- Holy Family Catholic Church
- Napa County Health & Human Services
- OLE Health
- Napa Spanish SDA Church
- Covenant Presbyterian Church
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
- St. Helena Seventh Day Adventist Church