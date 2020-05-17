List: Where to Find Food Distribution Centers in the Bay Area

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on thousands of families and students across the Bay Area who relayed on school lunches to have at least a meal a day.

Several organizations have taken action and organized food distribution centers in each Bay Area county to help those families.

Here's a list of where you can find a food distribution center near you:

Alameda County

HAYWARD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

When: Monday through Friday 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cherryland Elementary

Treeview Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Tyrrell Elementary

Longwood Elementary

Hayward High School

Park Elementary

Chavez Middle School

Schafer Park Elementary

Mt. Eden High School

For more information, click here.

OAKLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

When: Mondays and Thursdays 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sankofa Elementary

West Oakland Middle School

Hoover Elementary

Oakland High School

Garfield Elementary

Bret Harte Middle School

Life Academy/United for Success

Coliseum College Preparatory Academy

Madison Park Upper

Fremont High School

Castlemont High School

Elmhurst United Middle School

For more information, click here.

San Mateo County

JEFFERSON UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jefferson High School

Terra Nova High School

Westmoor High School

For more information, click here.

BAYSHORE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: 155 Oriente St., Daly City

EAST SIDE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

When: Monday through Friday 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Andrew Hill

Evergreen Valley

Independence

James Lick

Mt. Pleasant

Oak Grove

Silver Creek

William C. Overfelt

For more information, click here.

Santa Clara County

CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF SANTA CLARA COUNTY

When: Weekly from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

St. John Vianney Catholic Church

Saint Lucy Parish

Our Lady of Peace Church and Shrine

Our Lady of Refuge Parish - Diocese of San Jose

Diocese of San Jose

Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church

St. Martin of Tours Parish - San Jose

Santa Teresa Church

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley

For more information, click here.

San Francisco

SF - MARIN FOOD BANK

When: Depends on location. For more information, click here.

Bayview Opera House (San Francisco)

MLK Middle School (San Francisco)

SF Ballet (San Francisco)

Bessie Carmichael Elementary (San Francisco)

Cornerstone Church (San Francisco)

Francisco Middle School (San Francisco)

Gordon J. Lau Elementary (San Francisco)

Cesar Chavez Elementary (San Francisco)

Mission High School (San Francisco)

Roosevelt Middle School (San Francisco)

Cow Palace (San Francisco)

Giannini Middle School (San Francisco)

Oracle Parking Lot Drive-Through Pantry (San Francisco)

James Denman Middle School (San Francisco)

Kezar Stadium (San Francisco)

Rosa Parks Elementary (San Francisco)

Stonestown YMCA (San Francisco)

Lincoln High School (San Francisco)

Minnie & Lovie Ward Rec Center (San Francisco)

Marin Child Care Council (Marin)

Bayside MLK (Marin)

San Geronimo Valley Community Center (Marin)

Tamalpais High School (Marin)

Kerner Drive-Through Pantry (Marin)

Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA CITY SCHOOLS

When: Mondays and Wednesdays 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Brook Hill Elementary

Burbank Elementary

Cook Middle School

Elsie Allen High School

Lewis Education Center

Lincoln Elementary

Monroe Elementary

Piner High School

Santa Rosa Middle School

For more information, click here.

Napa County

COMMUNITY ACTION OF NAPA

When: Depends on location. For more information, click here.