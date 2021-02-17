Mass Vaccination Site Opens at Alameda County Fairgrounds

Another mass vaccination site is opening in the Bay Area to assist in administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents.

The site will open in the East Bay at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton and just like the newly opened site at the Oakland Coliseum, this will work on an appointment-only system.

Currently, the site is open for healthcare workers and Alameda County residents 65 years of age and older.

Across the Bay Area, various sites are trying to expand access to the vaccine to different parts of the population.

In San Francisco, the city transformed portion of a market in the Bayview neighborhood into a vaccination site. However, two vaccinations sites in the city recently paused their services due to a shortage of supply.

In a press conference, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the Bayview vaccination site hopes to vaccinate 200 people a day and increase that number as supply allows.

Just like the Bayview site, the new one at the Alameda County Fairgrounds is supplied by Sutter Health. Additional suppliers for this specific site include Stanford Health Care - Valley Care and Alameda County Health Department.

The state of California launched a website called Vaccines on Hand where a dashboard shows how many doses are available in your county or health provider network. To find out more, click here.