More COVID-19 Cases Reported at East Bay Schools

Add San Ramon Valley Unified School District to a growing list of Contra Costa County districts reporting coronavirus cases after reopening for in-person instruction.

The district, which resumed in-person instruction on Tuesday, is reporting at least seven COVID-19 cases. It is not clear if the cases are among the district's staff or its 30,000 students.

Here's a breakdown of the reported cases:

Three cases from Vista Grande Elementary School in Danville

One case at Los Cerros Middle School in Danville

Two cases at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville

One case at California High School in San Ramon

Meanwhile, cases at school districts that opened several weeks ago in East Contra Costa County have grown. School officials have said the COVID-19 cases were expected when in-person instruction resumed.

An outbreak in the Brentwood Union School District has grown from 10 confirmed cases to at least 19, and at least 117 students and four staffers there are "showing symptoms" of COVID-19 but had not yet tested positive. Last week, that number was 45.

In the Liberty Union High School District in Brentwood, there are at least 48 confirmed COVID-19 infections, half of which are at Liberty High School.

In Oakley's Union Elementary School District, cases went from three last week to 19 this week.

Those who have been infected will be required to stay home for 10 days and can return assuming they are not showing symptoms. But what about students and staff who have been exposed to one of the cases? If they are vaccinated and asymptomatic, they will not have to quarantine.

For unvaccinated students and staff exposed to COVID will have to do a modified quarantine for 10 days:

They can continue in-person instruction in same classroom as long as asymptomatic.

They must continue to mask.

Submit at least two COVID tests per week during 10-day period.

Students must abstain from extracurricular activities like sports.

Must stay home if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Elementary and many middle school students cannot yet get the COVID-19 vaccine, though the American Academy of Pediatrics is pleading with the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine for children.

As far as booster shots are concerned for those already vaccinated, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the group that advises the CDC, will take up the issue Friday.